Government has legitimate role in oil, gas R&D, House panel told

A continued government role in oil and gas research and development drew bipartisan support at a May 3 hearing of the US House Science, Space, and Technology subcommittee.

Nick Snow
May 15th, 2017
In order to access this content, you must be logged-in and have an active subscription to the OGJ Premium Archive

Subscribe

More in Washington Pulse
How to overcome casing flotation limitations to access the full wellbore
Sponsored
How to overcome casing flotation limitations to access the full wellbore

Running casing to depth in long lateral sections is challenging, often costing operators a significant portion of pay zone at the toe of the well. This article highlights a technology that helped one operator add $120,000 to its incremental gas recovery.

Sep 6th, 2019
Drilling Operations
Federal judge remands BLM Wyoming leases, orders climate studies

A federal judge ruled that the US Bureau of Land Management did not adequately consider potential climate impacts when it issued oil and gas leases in Wyoming in 2015 and 2016, remanded the leases to the US Department of the Interior agency, and ordered it to conduct further studies.

Nick Snow
Apr 2nd, 2019
Government
A mired transition

Feverish, centrally managed energy transition works against itself. The dash for energy-related response to climate change has slowed, and political resistance where it has occurred makes reacceleration doubtful. US lawmakers posturing over the Green New Deal should pay attention.

Apr 2nd, 2019
Washington Pulse
Watching Government: Venezuela’s petro-diplomacy

Venezuela President Hugo Chavez promoted Petrocaribe as a regional social improvement program in 2005 when he inaugurated it to sell Venezuelan crude oil at deep discounts to countries across Latin America that did not have their own production.

Nick Snow
Mar 25th, 2019
Government
EPA starts to rank 40 chemicals under the amended TSCA

The US Environmental Protection Agency published a list of 40 chemicals on Mar. 20 that it intends to review and prioritize for risk evaluation under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). It said it was releasing the list to give the public opportunities to submit relevant information such as the uses, hazards, and exposure for these chemicals.

Nick Snow
Mar 25th, 2019
Washington Pulse
Witnesses offer differing views of Mid-Atlantic OCS G&G work

Resumption of oil and gas geological and geophysical (G&G) data gathering on the US Mid-Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf after more than 30 years would help advance scientific knowledge as well as identify and determine the value of potential resources there, US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Acting Director Walter D. Cruikshank told one US House Natural Resources (HNR) subcommittee on Mar. 6.

Mar 19th, 2019
HSE
Western Australia EPA tightens GHG guidelines for petroleum projects

Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority (WAEPA) has revised its guidance on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions from large new or expanding projects in the state, drawing the ire of the petroleum industry.

Rick Wilkinson
Mar 19th, 2019
General Interest
Oil’s vulnerability

Vulnerability persists in an oil market that might be starting to feel comfortable. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude has gained $10/bbl since the recent low of $45/bbl last December.

Mar 19th, 2019
Washington Pulse
Politicians pander to ethanol as Iowa caucuses approach

With Iowa caucuses less than a year away, presidential hopefuls from both political parties are busy kissing the ethanol baby.

Bob Tippee
Mar 18th, 2019
Washington Pulse
Watching Government: AFL-CIO on Green New Deal

The nation’s largest organized labor entity apparently has some serious concerns about the proposal to address global climate change circulating in the 116th Congress, commonly known as the Green New Deal.

Nick Snow
Mar 18th, 2019