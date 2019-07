Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry wins Senate approval to lead DOE

The US Senate approved President Donald J. Trump's nomination of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to be Secretary of Energy by 62 to 37 votes on Mar. 2. Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (ND), Claire McCaskill (Mo.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Debbie Stabanow (Mich.), Tom Udall (NM), and Mark Warner (Va.), along with Independent Angus S. King (I-Me.), voted aye with Senate Republicans.

