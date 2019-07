Senate follows House, votes to disapprove BLM Planning 2.0 rule

The US Senate passed a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution along party lines to revoke the US Bureau of Land Management's Planning 2.0 rule by 51 to 48 votes. The Mar. 7 action sent H.J. Res 44 to the White House for President Donald J. Trump's signature a month after it passed the House by 234 to 186 votes (OGJ Online, Feb. 8, 2017).

Mar 13th, 2017