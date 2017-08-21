Trump signs executive order to streamline environmental reviews
US President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order aimed at streamlining federal environmental reviews for energy and other infrastructure projects on Aug. 15.
A federal judge ruled that the US Bureau of Land Management did not adequately consider potential climate impacts when it issued oil and gas leases in Wyoming in 2015 and 2016, remanded the leases to the US Department of the Interior agency, and ordered it to conduct further studies.
Feverish, centrally managed energy transition works against itself. The dash for energy-related response to climate change has slowed, and political resistance where it has occurred makes reacceleration doubtful. US lawmakers posturing over the Green New Deal should pay attention.
Venezuela President Hugo Chavez promoted Petrocaribe as a regional social improvement program in 2005 when he inaugurated it to sell Venezuelan crude oil at deep discounts to countries across Latin America that did not have their own production.
The US Environmental Protection Agency published a list of 40 chemicals on Mar. 20 that it intends to review and prioritize for risk evaluation under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). It said it was releasing the list to give the public opportunities to submit relevant information such as the uses, hazards, and exposure for these chemicals.
Resumption of oil and gas geological and geophysical (G&G) data gathering on the US Mid-Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf after more than 30 years would help advance scientific knowledge as well as identify and determine the value of potential resources there, US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Acting Director Walter D. Cruikshank told one US House Natural Resources (HNR) subcommittee on Mar. 6.
US sanctions against Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) will deal a meaningful blow to President Nicolas Maduro’s administration’s cashflow, but the effects will not be as harsh as the US expects, according to Rystad Energy.
The US government has imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) on Jan. 28 following a determination by US Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin, in consultation with US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, that persons in PDVSA are plundering operations to smuggle drugs and otherwise increase their personal gain.