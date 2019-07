House subcommittee advances Olson’s NAAQS implementation relief bill

A US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce subcommittee forwarded legislation aimed at giving states more flexibility in implementing federal ground-level ozone standards to the full committee by a 12-8 vote. The American Petroleum Institute and American Chemistry Council separately applauded the June 15 action by the Environment Subcommittee.

Jun 26th, 2017