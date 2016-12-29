ExxonMobil finds gas onshore Papua New Guinea

ExxonMobil Corp.’s Muruk-1 well was drilled to 10,630 ft and encountered similar high-quality sandstone reservoirs as in Hides field 13 miles to the southeast. Hides field is the main source of gas for the new Papua New Guinea LNG project.

AuthorOGJ editors
Dec 29th, 2016

ExxonMobil Corp.’s Muruk-1 well was drilled to 10,630 ft and encountered similar high-quality sandstone reservoirs as in Hides field 13 miles to the southeast. Hides field is the main source of gas for the new Papua New Guinea LNG project (OGJ Online, Apr. 28, 2014).

According to ExxonMobil, the well results were in line with predrill estimates, suggesting the Muruk-1’s target Toro formation could contain 2 tcf of gas (OGJ Online, Nov. 17, 2016). Santos Ltd. subsidiary Barracuda Ltd. recently signed a farm-in agreement with ExxonMobil and Oil Search Ltd. to take a 20% interest in the highlands permit PPL 402, which covers 126,000 acres. Oil Search spudded Muruk-1 on Nov. 2, 2016. Evaluation is ongoing of the Toro formation, but the Muruk-1’s early result “underpins the PNG LNG project,” ExxonMobil Pres. Steve Greenlee said.

ExxonMobil owns 42.5% interest in PPL 402, Oil Search is operator with 37.5% interest, and Santos owns 20%.

More in Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development
Santos-Carnarvon JV prep for Dorado appraisal well
Rick Wilkinson
Jul 18th, 2019
Exploration & Development
Frontera adds two blocks to Colombian exploration acreage
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019
Exploration & Development
Israeli round draws bids for 12 blocks
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019
Discoveries
Roc South-1 well comes up dry, but Dorado resource confirmed
Rick Wilkinson
Jul 15th, 2019
Discoveries
Ecopetrol reports oil discovery at Santander
OGJ editors
Jul 12th, 2019
Discoveries
Urengoyskoye well flows from lower Achimov
OGJ editors
Jul 12th, 2019
Exploration & Development
Aker BP makes oil discovery in Noaka area off Norway
OGJ editors
Jul 12th, 2019
Exploration & Development
UK launches 32nd Offshore Licensing Round
OGJ editors
Jul 11th, 2019
Exploration & Development
Capricorn Norge drills dry hole in Norwegian Sea
OGJ editors
Jul 10th, 2019
Exploration & Development
CNOOC, Sinopec to conduct joint studies
OGJ editors
Jul 10th, 2019