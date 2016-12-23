Three blocks awarded offshore Cyprus

Cyprus’s Ministry of Energy, Commerce, Industry, and Tourism has awarded Blocks 6, 8, and 10 in the country’s exclusive economic zone to four international firms.

AuthorOGJ editors
Dec 23rd, 2016
Content Dam Ogj Online Articles 2016 03 Cyprus Third Licensing Round Map

Exploration Block 6 was awarded to a partnership of Eni Cyprus Ltd. and Total E&P Cyprus BV. Eni will be operator with 50% stake.

Exploration Block 8 was awarded to Eni Cyprus, which will hold 100% interest.

Exploration Block 10 was awarded to a partnership of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) Ltd. and Qatar Petroleum International Upstream OPC. Operatorship and distribution of interests in that block were not reported.

Applicants not receiving bids were Cairn Energy PLC and Delek Group Ltd. (OGJ Online, July 28, 2016).

Eni says the blocks “have geological affinities” with those successfully explored by Eni in the neighboring areas offshore Egypt, where supergiant Zohr gas field was discovered (OGJ Online, Sept. 1, 2016).

Eni already has interests in Blocks 2, 3, and 9 following the 2nd international bid round in 2012, and it holds three exploration blocks on the Egyptian side: Shorouk, where Zohr is located; Karawan, where Eni has 50% stake; and North Leil, where Eni holds 100% interest.

