Aker BP makes North Sea oil discovery near Frigg field

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate reported that Aker BP ASA has made an oil discovery near Frigg field in the North Sea.

Wildcat 25/2-18 S encountered two oil columns in the Hugin formation, both of which had 20 m of sandstones with moderate-to-good reservoir quality.

The objective was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Hugin and Sleipner formations of the Vestland group.

Aker BP also drilled three appraisal wells, one of which was dry.

Appraisal well 25/2-18 A, drilled 1 km southeast of the wildcat, also encountered two oil columns in the Hugin, both with about 25 m of sandstones with moderate-to-good reservoir quality. Two formation tests showed moderate flow properties. Maximum oil production rate was 600 cu m/day through a 40/64-in. choke in the lower zone.

Appraisal well 25/2-18 B, drilled 1.4 km north of the wildcat, was dry.

Appraisal well 25/2-18 C, drilled 1 km west of the wildcat, encountered three oil columns in the Hugin, with 15 m, 11 m, and 10 m of sandstones with moderate-to-good reservoir quality. A 7-m condensate column had 3 m of sandstones of moderate quality.

All four wells were terminated in the Dunlin group of the Lower Jurassic. Drilling took place in PL 442, which was awarded in APA 2006.

The wells were drilled using the Maersk Interceptor jack up in 121 m of water. The rig will proceed to PL 001B in the Ivar Aasen area with a plan to drill three water injectors and one oil producer.