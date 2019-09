E&Y: Global oil, gas deal value climbed $55 billion in 2016

Global oil and gas deal activity in 2016 increased 14% from the 2015 level to $395 billion, while deal volume fell 27% year-over-year, according to Ernst & Young LLC's global oil and gas transaction review for 2016. The professional services firm attributes the rise in deal value in large part to midstream and oil field services megadeals.