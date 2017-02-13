TAEP: Texas upstream economy expanded in December
Two consecutive years of economic contraction in the Texas upstream industry ended as 2016 drew to a close, the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers (TAEP) says.
Running casing to depth in long lateral sections is challenging, often costing operators a significant portion of pay zone at the toe of the well. This article highlights a technology that helped one operator add $120,000 to its incremental gas recovery.
The Alberta government has approved the development plan for MEG Energy Corp.’s Surmont oil sands project 53 miles south of Fort McMurray. The phased project is to have ultimate production capacity of about 120,000 b/d of bitumen from SAGD.
A 50-50 joint venture led by Strike Energy Ltd. with Warrego Energy Ltd. has confirmed a natural gas discovery in a third reservoir in its West Erregulla-2 well in the onshore North Perth basin of Western Australia.
Wireline results in the Santos Ltd.-operated Dorado-3 appraisal well in the Bedout subbasin of northwest Western Australia have confirmed hydrocarbons in the three main reservoirs at the field first discovered in July 2018.
Arctic LNG 1 will pay the Russian government the equivalent of $39 million for geological survey, exploration, and production rights to Soletsko-Khanaveyskoye gas-condensate field on the Gydan Peninsula of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.
Lekoil and Optimum Petroleum Development Co. have agreed to progress appraisal and development activities at the Ogo discovery near shore western Nigeria amid an ongoing dispute as to the legitimate ownership of a 2.86% stake in the license.