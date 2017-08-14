Quebec halts Anticosti Island exploration
The Quebec government has suspended oil and gas exploration on Anticosti Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Arctic LNG 1 will pay the Russian government the equivalent of $39 million for geological survey, exploration, and production rights to Soletsko-Khanaveyskoye gas-condensate field on the Gydan Peninsula of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.
Lekoil and Optimum Petroleum Development Co. have agreed to progress appraisal and development activities at the Ogo discovery near shore western Nigeria amid an ongoing dispute as to the legitimate ownership of a 2.86% stake in the license.
Adding to its international exploration program, Qatar Petroleum signed a deal with Total to acquire interests in two blocks offshore Namibia. Total will transfer to QP a 30% interest in Block 2913B and a 28.33% interest in Block 2912.