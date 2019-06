Fault-seal analysis lessens ambiguity in the Sinjhoro area, Pakistan

The Lower Goru is a prolific producing reservoir in Pakistan's Sinjhoro area in the Lower Indus basin. Fault-seal analysis can confirm hydrocarbon traps, and a new study has lowered uncertainty by categorizing two faults in the region based on wall-rock juxtapositions, Allan diagrams, shale gouge ratios (SGR), and shale smear factors (SSF).

Jun 5th, 2017