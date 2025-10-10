Canada rig count up, US numbers dip

The rig count in Canada is up 3 units to 193 rigs working for the week ended Oct. 10, according to Baker Hughes data. The weekly total is down 26 units from the 219 rigs working this time a year ago. The rise is attributable to gas-directed rigs, which increased by 3 to reach a count of 63. Oil-directed rigs in Canada were unchanged at 129.

In the US, a 2-rig drop brought the rig count to 547 for the week. The count is down 39 units from the 586 rigs running in the US this time last year.

US oil-directed rigs decreased by 4 units to 418. That total is down 63 units from this time in 2024. Gas-directed rigs increased by 2 units to 120. A year ago, 101 units were drilling for gas in the US.

The number of rigs drilling on land in the US was down 2 units to 529, which is 38 fewer than this time last year. Horizontal rigs increased by 1 unit to 480. Vertical rigs were unchanged at 12 for the week. The number of rigs drilling directionally was down 3 at 55.

Texas saw the largest decrease in rigs. With a 6-unit decline, the count stands at 238 for the week. Oklahoma dropped 3 rigs to end the week with 40. Wyoming dropped a single unit to end the week with 13.

Offshore units were unchanged at 15 working this week, but down 3 units from this time last year.