Production starts at Ivar Aasen field in Norwegian North Sea

Ivar Aasen oil field in the Norwegian North Sea has begun producing (OGJ Online, Oct. 25, 2016).

Oil production began Dec. 24, some 4 years after the plan for development and operation was submitted.

Reserves are estimated at 186 million boe, said operator Aker BP ASA. Depending on oil prices and production development, Aker BP said the economic life of Ivar Aasen may be 20 years.

Production capacity is 68,000 boe/d, said Wintershall Norge AS, an interest owner.

Earlier this year, a 15,000-tonne topside was lifted into place. In recent months, Ivar Aasen had an offshore workforce of 400-500 to prepare for production startup.

The field is in the Utsira High, about 175 km west of Karmoy. Ivar Aasen development includes five licenses.

Oil and natural gas from Ivar Aasen is processed and exported from the Edvard Grieg platform, which also supplies power to Ivar Aasen. Edvard Grieg started producing late last year (OGJ Online, Nov. 30, 2015).

Interest holders in Ivar Aasen are Aker BP 34.7862%, Statoil Petroleum 41.473%, Bayerngas Norge 12.3173%, Wintershall Norge 6.4651%, VNG Norge 3.023%, Lundin Norway 1.385%, and OKEA 0.554%.