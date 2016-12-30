Production starts at Ivar Aasen field in Norwegian North Sea

Ivar Aasen oil field in the Norwegian North Sea has begun producing (OGJ Online, Oct. 25, 2016). Oil production began Dec. 24, some 4 years after the plan for development and operation was submitted.

AuthorOGJ editors
Dec 30th, 2016

Ivar Aasen oil field in the Norwegian North Sea has begun producing (OGJ Online, Oct. 25, 2016).

Oil production began Dec. 24, some 4 years after the plan for development and operation was submitted.

Reserves are estimated at 186 million boe, said operator Aker BP ASA. Depending on oil prices and production development, Aker BP said the economic life of Ivar Aasen may be 20 years.

Production capacity is 68,000 boe/d, said Wintershall Norge AS, an interest owner.

Earlier this year, a 15,000-tonne topside was lifted into place. In recent months, Ivar Aasen had an offshore workforce of 400-500 to prepare for production startup.

The field is in the Utsira High, about 175 km west of Karmoy. Ivar Aasen development includes five licenses.

Oil and natural gas from Ivar Aasen is processed and exported from the Edvard Grieg platform, which also supplies power to Ivar Aasen. Edvard Grieg started producing late last year (OGJ Online, Nov. 30, 2015).

Interest holders in Ivar Aasen are Aker BP 34.7862%, Statoil Petroleum 41.473%, Bayerngas Norge 12.3173%, Wintershall Norge 6.4651%, VNG Norge 3.023%, Lundin Norway 1.385%, and OKEA 0.554%.

More in Drilling & Production
Production Operations
Oil spill halts Hibernia field production
OGJ editors
Jul 19th, 2019
Drilling Operations
Surge Energy completes 3.4-mile lateral in Permian basin
OGJ editors
Jul 19th, 2019
General Interest
Mexico retreating from oil, gas reforms
OGJ editors
Jul 18th, 2019
Drilling Operations
Repsol contracts drillship for work offshore Mexico
OGJ editors
Jul 18th, 2019
190717 Syncrude Mildred Bitumen
Unconventional Resources
Alberta approves Mildred Lake extension
OGJ editors
Jul 17th, 2019
Subsea compression technology for Chevron&rsquo;s Jansz-Io field in Western Australia.
Drilling & Production
Chevron Australia lets subsea compression contract for Jansz-Io field
OGJ editors
Jul 17th, 2019
IOR/EOR
Gudrun partners plan water injection plant
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019
Drilling Operations
Turkey sanctioned for drilling off Cyprus
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019
190716 Equinor Trestakk Schematic
Field Start Ups
Equinor brings Trestakk oil field on stream
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019
Drilling & Production
Frac triples output of old Argentine well
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019