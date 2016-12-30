BHI: Yearend US rig count continues to climb

The US rig count increased yet again this week, jumping 5 units to reach a total of 658 during the week ended Dec. 30, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc.

AuthorOGJ editors
Dec 30th, 2016

The US rig count increased yet again this week, jumping 5 units to reach a total of 658 during the week ended Dec. 30, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc.

Rigs targeting oil continued to rise with a 2-unit jump to 525 units working. Natural gas-directed rigs gained 3 units to 132. One rig considered unclassified remains operational.

Seven of the units to come online this week were on land, bringing that total to 634. Rigs drilling horizontally increased 6 units to 532. Directional drilling rigs fell 2 units to 56.

Offshore rigs fell 2 units to 23. One rig remains drilling in inland waters.

Canada’s rig count, meanwhile, plummeted 67 units to 157 this week. That country’s count is still up 74 units over last year at this time. Oil-directed rigs in Canada dropped 54 units to 52 while gas-directed rigs decreased by 13 to 100 units working.

There was little change from last week among the major oil and gas producing states. Rigs drilling in Texas rose 3 units to reach 324 units working. Oklahoma reached a total of 86 rigs, up 2 units from last week. New Mexico and North Dakota were up 1 unit each for respective totals of 34 and 33. Kansas lost its only rig this week.

Unchanged from a week ago were Louisiana, 48; Pennsylvania, 32; Colorado, 28; Ohio, 19; Wyoming, 19; Alaska, 9; West Virginia, 8; California, 6; Utah, 4; and Arkansas, 1.

More in Drilling & Production
Production Operations
Oil spill halts Hibernia field production
OGJ editors
Jul 19th, 2019
Drilling Operations
Surge Energy completes 3.4-mile lateral in Permian basin
OGJ editors
Jul 19th, 2019
General Interest
Mexico retreating from oil, gas reforms
OGJ editors
Jul 18th, 2019
Drilling Operations
Repsol contracts drillship for work offshore Mexico
OGJ editors
Jul 18th, 2019
190717 Syncrude Mildred Bitumen
Unconventional Resources
Alberta approves Mildred Lake extension
OGJ editors
Jul 17th, 2019
Subsea compression technology for Chevron&rsquo;s Jansz-Io field in Western Australia.
Drilling & Production
Chevron Australia lets subsea compression contract for Jansz-Io field
OGJ editors
Jul 17th, 2019
IOR/EOR
Gudrun partners plan water injection plant
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019
Drilling Operations
Turkey sanctioned for drilling off Cyprus
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019
190716 Equinor Trestakk Schematic
Field Start Ups
Equinor brings Trestakk oil field on stream
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019
Drilling & Production
Frac triples output of old Argentine well
OGJ editors
Jul 16th, 2019