COGCC orders operators to inspect flowlines following explosion
The Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission ordered oil and gas operators in the state to inspect their flowlines and verify that any not in use are fully abandoned by May 30.
The Lisa Destiny, Guyana’s first oil production vessel, has arrived at the ExxonMobil Corp.-operated Stabroek block, partner Hess Corp. reported. The floating production, storage, and offloading vessel arrived following a 42-day journey from Singapore.
There is considerable potential to increase oil production from the Bakken shale to at least 2 million b/d from its current 1.44 million b/d, but flaring regulations and infrastructure bottlenecks are limiting production growth, according to GlobalData.
Bonterra Energy Corp. confirmed that the emergency phase, which had been initiated immediately after identification of the release of emulsion related to a severed pipeline, has been deescalated by both the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) and Bonterra.
Production at giant Zohr gas field off Egypt has increased to 2.7 bcfd after the start-up of a second pipeline connecting the field with an onshore treatment plant, Eni reports. The last production increase reported by Eni was to 2 bcfd last September.