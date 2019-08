Shell's Stones field advances subsea production technology

The Turritella floating, production, storage and offloading vessel became the second FPSO moored in the US Gulf of Mexico (GOM) when Stones came on stream September 2016. Shell committed to developing Stones in May 2013, only 3 years after the 2010 Macondo well blowout, which resulted in a massive oil spill and subsequent US offshore regulatory uncertainties. BP PLC operated Macondo.