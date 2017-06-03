Continued growth of crude oil production in the Permian basin has prompted expansion of crude export capacity along the US Gulf Coast. The US Energy Information Administration's January 2017 Permian Region Drilling Productivity Report had both new-well oil production/rig and overall production stronger than they have been at any point in the past 10 years. New-well production/rig was 660 b/d and overall Permian production nearly 2.2 million b/d, as rising production from new wells outstripped declines in legacy production (Fig. 1). Magellan Midstream Partners LP and LBC Tank Terminals LLC joint venture Seabrook Logistics LLC is building 1.7 million bbl (270,000 cu m) of additional crude ...