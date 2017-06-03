Kenneth Tierling Unisert Multiwall Systems Inc. Conroe, Tex. Fernando Zevallos Esparza PetroPeru Lima A multiwall pipeline application has improved both the integrity and efficiency of pipes used in Peru to transport refined products to shore. Peru is a net importer of refined products. The vast majority (nearly 80,000 b/d) of its refined products imports came from the US in 2014, according to the US Energy Information Administration. This was triple the amount imported from the US in 2008. Petroperu owns seven fuel storage terminals along Peru's coast (Fig. 1). Eten's capacity is 403,000 bbl, Salaverry's 291,000 bbl, Chimbote's 322,000 bbl, Supe's 207,000 bbl, Callao's 1-million bbl, Mol...