Roberto Ruiz Donald Kendrick ClearSign Combustion Corp. Seattle, Wash. As US federal and state environmental agencies move to further tighten standards established by the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments on allowable emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) from fired-heater and boiler combustion sources, refiners and petrochemical operators remain under pressure to implement technologies that can achieve stricter emission limits without compromising energy efficiency and plant economics. Existing NOx-reduction technologies such as external flue gas recirculation (EFGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) are well-established systems for hitting emission targets. But these post-combustion app...