Cooperation, not contention

03/06/2017
ByNick Snow

At a time when some politicians seem determined to portray federal-state regulatory relationships as contentious, two resolutions that the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners approved at its recent winter meeting told a different story. Both dealt with natural gas pipelines. They emphasized cooperation more than confrontation with the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on siting and the US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration on safety and leak prevention. Section 7 of the Natural Gas Act makes FERC responsible for reviewing applications to construct and operate new interstate gas pipelines. The process has become more contentious, complex, and ...

read-story

Why Register?

Non-subscribers can only view whitepapers by providing name, home and email address, phone number and other information and comment on/rate articles.

Oil & Gas Journal subscribers with login credentials can access these premium features of OGJ Online:

  • Current Issue – an html version of the current week's issue of Oil & Gas Journal.
  • Past Issues – An Electronic OGJ Archive. A keyword-searchable archive of all issues of Oil & Gas Journal dating back to 1990; also searchable by issue date.
  • Market Journal – a weekly round-up of the oil and gas markets, with observations from leading analysts.
  • Editor's Perspective – a short article of insight and opinion by the Editor of Oil & Gas Journal.
  • OGJ Industry Stats – quick access to current industry statistics from Oil & Gas Journal.
  • OGJ Survey Downloads - quick access to exclusive reports from Oil & Gas Journal.

 

Subscriber Help or Subscribe

Oil & Gas Journal Subscribers: Have your subscription number (from the mailing label on the cover of your Oil & Gas Journal) and e-mail address ready to set up your online account through Customer Service Assistant.

If you're not an Oil & Gas Journal subscriber, start a subscription and gain access to the subscriber areas of OGJ Online now.

toggle footer display
Stay Connected
 
 