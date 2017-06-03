At a time when some politicians seem determined to portray federal-state regulatory relationships as contentious, two resolutions that the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners approved at its recent winter meeting told a different story. Both dealt with natural gas pipelines. They emphasized cooperation more than confrontation with the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on siting and the US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration on safety and leak prevention. Section 7 of the Natural Gas Act makes FERC responsible for reviewing applications to construct and operate new interstate gas pipelines. The process has become more contentious, complex, and ...