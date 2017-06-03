Dan Lippe Petral Consulting Co. Houston From 2000-12, before the rise in natural gas and crude oil production from extensive North American shale plays, US petrochemical operators engaged in a cycle of capacity shutdowns and expansions dictated by the availability and economics of processing either light or heavy feeds. After more than 15 years of plant closures, retrofits, and incremental expansions, however, producers wholeheartedly have embraced light feeds, especially ethane, as the preferred feedstock for ethylene plants in the US Gulf Coast market. The industry also has committed $15-20 billion dollars of capital investment to develop 15-20 billion lb of new ethylene capacity, most ...