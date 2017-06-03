Matador Resources, Five Point Capital form Delaware basin midstream JV

03/06/2017

Dallas-based Matador Resources Co. and Houston private equity firm Five Point Capital Partners LLC have formed San Mateo Midstream LLC to operate and expand Matador's midstream assets in the Delaware basin in Eddy County, NM, and Loving County, Tex. Five Point provided initial cash of $176.4 million to the joint venture in exchange for 49% interest, with $171.5 million distributed to Matador as a special distribution. Matador contributed the midstream assets and $5.1 million in cash in exchange for its 51% interest. Matador will continue to operate the assets and control the JV. The firms also committed to spend as much as an additional $150 million in the aggregate to expand the JV's mid...

