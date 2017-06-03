Shi Juye State Key Laboratory, Sinopec China University of Geosciences Beijing After 40 years of exploration, large-scale structural reservoirs have become more difficult to find in Kazakhstan's South Turgay basin. China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) has increased its reserves in the basin by targeting lithological-stratigraphic traps to find subtle reservoirs in depressions in the basin's northern portion.1-4 Systematic research of stratigraphic sequences and sedimentary facies distribution can determine controlling factors of trap distribution and predict favorable hydrocarbon accumulation zones to further expand South Turgay basin exploration. Future exploration in Kazakhstan's South...