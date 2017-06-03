Iran's oil production has increased since the lifting of international nuclear-related sanctions in January 2016. Estimates put Iran's production at 3.7-3.9 million b/d in October 2016, compared with pre-sanctions levels of 3.6 million b/d. Iran wants to increase its total production capacity to 4.69-4.79 million b/d by 2020-2022, said Sara Vakhshouri, senior nonresident fellow at Global Energy Center, Atlantic Council, and president at SVB Energy International in Washington, DC. Iman Nasseri, senior consultant and acting manager for Facts Global Energy (FGE) in Tehran, said FGE believes Iran's production will average about 3.8 million b/d for 2017. "Looking forward, we think 5 milli...