Analysts optimistic Iran can increase oil production medium-term

03/06/2017
ByPaula Dittrick

Iran's oil production has increased since the lifting of international nuclear-related sanctions in January 2016. Estimates put Iran's production at 3.7-3.9 million b/d in October 2016, compared with pre-sanctions levels of 3.6 million b/d. Iran wants to increase its total production capacity to 4.69-4.79 million b/d by 2020-2022, said Sara Vakhshouri, senior nonresident fellow at Global Energy Center, Atlantic Council, and president at SVB Energy International in Washington, DC. Iman Nasseri, senior consultant and acting manager for Facts Global Energy (FGE) in Tehran, said FGE believes Iran's production will average about 3.8 million b/d for 2017. "Looking forward, we think 5 milli...

read-story

Why Register?

Non-subscribers can only view whitepapers by providing name, home and email address, phone number and other information and comment on/rate articles.

Oil & Gas Journal subscribers with login credentials can access these premium features of OGJ Online:

  • Current Issue – an html version of the current week's issue of Oil & Gas Journal.
  • Past Issues – An Electronic OGJ Archive. A keyword-searchable archive of all issues of Oil & Gas Journal dating back to 1990; also searchable by issue date.
  • Market Journal – a weekly round-up of the oil and gas markets, with observations from leading analysts.
  • Editor's Perspective – a short article of insight and opinion by the Editor of Oil & Gas Journal.
  • OGJ Industry Stats – quick access to current industry statistics from Oil & Gas Journal.
  • OGJ Survey Downloads - quick access to exclusive reports from Oil & Gas Journal.

 

Subscriber Help or Subscribe

Oil & Gas Journal Subscribers: Have your subscription number (from the mailing label on the cover of your Oil & Gas Journal) and e-mail address ready to set up your online account through Customer Service Assistant.

If you're not an Oil & Gas Journal subscriber, start a subscription and gain access to the subscriber areas of OGJ Online now.

toggle footer display
Stay Connected
 
 